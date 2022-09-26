Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.79 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

