Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,272.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

