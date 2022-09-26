Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.79 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

