Comparing Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) & Its Peers

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -5.97 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.96

Profitability

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 40 127 424 23 2.70

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 109.10%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.