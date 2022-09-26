Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.23

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 211570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Insider Transactions at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,922.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.