Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
CTG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
