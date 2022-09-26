Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 4.9 %

CTG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

