Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

