ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

