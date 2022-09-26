Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,719 shares of company stock worth $1,733,165. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

