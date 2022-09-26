ContentBox (BOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,412.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $657,000.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00075171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

