Contrasting DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lizhi and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00 DoubleVerify 0 2 11 0 2.85

Valuation and Earnings

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,054.23%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $33.62, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

This table compares Lizhi and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $332.60 million 0.11 -$19.97 million $0.02 34.67 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 12.92 $29.31 million $0.31 84.55

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06% DoubleVerify 12.93% 6.45% 5.62%

Risk & Volatility

Lizhi has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Lizhi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

