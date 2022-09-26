Contrasting ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 12 0 2.71

ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,042.86%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $232.06, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.86) -2.03 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 28.54 -$852.82 million ($8.17) -24.58

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -20.39% -19.95% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -110.91% -204.18% -28.26%

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

