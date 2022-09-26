Contrasting Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 115.03 -$4.77 million ($1.01) -11.19 Netlist $142.35 million 4.25 $4.83 million ($0.14) -18.64

Profitability

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ideal Power and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -1,468.31% -26.86% -24.90% Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.29%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Netlist on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

