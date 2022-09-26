Convex CRV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,493.00 (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $243.39 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,000,988 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

