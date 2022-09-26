Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $259.33 Million

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $259.33 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,167,927 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

