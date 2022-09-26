Cook Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.90 or 1.09875484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

