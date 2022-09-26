Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
