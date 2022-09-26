CoPuppy Price Tops $0.0014 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoPuppy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CoPuppy was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoPuppy is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.

Buying and Selling CoPuppy

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoPuppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

