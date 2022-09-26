CoPuppy Price Tops $0.0014 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoPuppy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
CoPuppy Coin Profile
CoPuppy was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 57,236,605 coins and its circulating supply is 55,986,605 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoPuppy is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index.
Buying and Selling CoPuppy
