Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

