Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $14.09

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.09 or 0.00072562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,127,189 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

