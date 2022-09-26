Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

