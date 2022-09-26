Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $512.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.92.

Shares of COST stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

