Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $559.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $571.00 to $559.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.30.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

