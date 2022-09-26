Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.60 and its 200-day moving average is $519.30.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

