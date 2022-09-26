Cowen Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $295.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $256.20 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

