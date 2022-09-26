Cowen Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $101.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.