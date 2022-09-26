Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 46.6% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 223,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $5,922,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

