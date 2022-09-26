Cowen Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $295.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide.

