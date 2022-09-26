CPUcoin (CPU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,249.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. CPUcoin has a market cap of $248.58 million and $139,249.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CPUcoin Profile

CPUcoin launched on April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io.

CPUcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

