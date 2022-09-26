Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $98.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
