Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $98.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

