Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.