CREDIT Hits One Day Volume of $321.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. CREDIT has a market cap of $292,683.62 and approximately $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.