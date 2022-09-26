Credit Suisse Group Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $65.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.
Ball stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
