Credit Suisse Group Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $65.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ball has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

