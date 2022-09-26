Critical Review: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Leafly alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly N/A N/A -27.82% Amplitude -51.07% -24.16% -17.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leafly and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Amplitude 0 3 6 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leafly currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 502.81%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Amplitude.

22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafly and Amplitude’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million 0.74 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Amplitude $167.26 million 10.08 -$74.98 million ($1.55) -9.68

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude.

Summary

Amplitude beats Leafly on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.