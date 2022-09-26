Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $153.66 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

