CroxSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,835.00 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, CroxSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. CroxSwap has a market capitalization of $25,471.94 and $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CroxSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
CroxSwap Coin Profile
CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CroxSwap
