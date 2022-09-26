Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Tops $3.15 on Top Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00016258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,191.24 or 1.09794110 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00058029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064949 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.