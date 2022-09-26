Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

