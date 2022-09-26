CryptoZoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,923.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $765,993.00 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004624 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.01654509 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036308 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (CRYPTO:ZOON) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

