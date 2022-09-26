Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,510.59

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $6,510.59 and $11.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011080 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,000 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
