CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $52.49 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,734,356,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,066,313 coins. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
