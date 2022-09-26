CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $52.49 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,734,356,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,066,313 coins. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUDOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits:​​​​​​​​Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol – Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks.10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks – A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations.Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network – access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute resources,Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks.With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing adecentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads,and a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.