CyberVein (CVT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $58,485.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CyberVein

CyberVein’s launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

