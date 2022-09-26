DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $393.64 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $393.64 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00007419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 280,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,164,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

