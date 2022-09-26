Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

DRI opened at $122.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

