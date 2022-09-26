Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $129.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

DRI stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.