Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $144.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

