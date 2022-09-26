Databroker 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $342.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.39 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

