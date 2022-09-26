DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $156.22 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00025636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $156.22 million and $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,979 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

