DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 137,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.1% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.1% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.