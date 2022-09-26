Decentr (DEC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.75 Million

Decentr (DEC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Decentr has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $136,945.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentr has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentr

Decentr’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,686,629 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net.

Decentr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”



